First Alert issued as heavy rain impacts Charlotte, surrounding areas

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A First Alert has been issued as heavy rain impacts Charlotte and surrounding areas in North and South Carolina Sunday evening.
While there could be a rumble of thunder south of I-85, it appears at this point that the greater instability to produce any severe weather is going to hold farther to our south, down towards I-20 through South Carolina where a Tornado Watch is in effect from Columbia southward.
With that being said, it’s going to be a close call for our South Carolina counties so we’ll continue to monitor those areas (mainly Chester, Lancaster, and Chesterfield) throughout the evening.
Rain amounts could approach an inch in some spots.
Behind the front we’re already cleared out by Monday morning.
It will be another breezy start to the week with cooler air on the move.
Temps Monday will be in the low 50s, but won’t make it out of the 40s Tuesday & Wednesday with lows in the 20s.
This is a bit below average for the first week of March, but at least it will be dry!
