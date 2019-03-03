First Alert issued beginning late afternoon as heavy rain arrives this evening

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - After a beautiful Saturday, Sunday will bring more cloud cover… a better shower chance in the morning and heavy rain towards the late afternoon to evening so a First Alert has been issued for that time frame.
Highs will be in the upper 50s. With the system later today, heavy rain is likely. Even a few thunderstorms are at least a possibility. While most of the severe weather should be limited to areas to our south, we will still be keeping an eye on things around here.
The rain will move out tonight and leave us with a drier Monday. We will see some sun and highs will be in the low 50s. It will stay dry most of the week but it will also be a lot cooler. Highs will be in the 40s Tuesday and Wednesday before we return to the 50s Thursday and Friday. The next rain chance should hold off until the end of the week.
Have a good weekend!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
