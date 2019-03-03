Deputies: 'Armed and dangerous’ man wanted in connection to teen’s murder in Rowan County may be driving stolen truck

WOODLEAF, NC (WBTV) - Deputies say an “armed and dangerous” man, who is wanted in connection to the murder of a teen in Woodleaf Sunday, may be driving a stolen truck.
The man and the stolen vehicle have yet to be located by authorities.
The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to find Hayden Godair, 25, after obtaining a warrant for his arrest in connection with the murder of 17-year-old Jabari Isaiah Rogers.
Deputies first responded to calls about a shooting around 1 a.m. on Sunday and upon arriving at the scene on Cone Drive, found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound.
Rogers was pronounced dead after live-saving efforts were unsuccessful. Initial reports indicated that the suspect, who shot the victim, fled before police arrived.
Around 6:40 p.m. Sunday, deputies said they believe Godair possibly stole a vehicle from Parks Road Sunday. Deputies believe he may still be driving this vehicle.
The stolen vehicle was described as a white 1998 GMC Sonoma truck, with black primer paint on the doors and hood.
The vehicle had right front quarter panel damage, and an orange Harley Davidson tag on the front. The vehicle should be displaying NC license plate FJB-7592.
Deputies provided a picture as an example of what the stolen vehicle may look like.
Godair has a lengthy criminal history and is believed to still be in possession of a firearm.
This investigation continues and anyone with information about this investigation, or the location of Hayden Godair are asked to contact officials at 704-216-8687, 704-216-8686 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.
If actual contact is made with Hayden Godair, or the stolen vehicle is spotted, the public should call 911 with the information immediately. Godair should be considered armed and dangerous.
This remains an active investigation and no further information has been released at this time.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.