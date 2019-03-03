DEA finds enough fentanyl to kill nearly 2 million people in drug bust, investigators say

ARDSLEY, NY (News 12 Westchester/CNN) – Authorities said they found a combined 11 kilos of heroin and fentanyl in a big drug bust in New York state.
Investigators discovered enough fentanyl to kill millions of people, police said.
The fentanyl and heroin mill was uncovered operating inside a home in a quiet neighborhood in Ardsley, NY, where the Drug Enforcement Administration executed a search warrant Friday morning.
"I think they came into a quiet neighborhood and just figured this might be a safe place for them, but I guess not," a neighbor said. "It's shocking and kind of scary and awful all at the same time."
Investigators said the DEA’s Tactical Diversion Squad found 6 kilos of heroin and 5 kilos of fentanyl inside the home, and that the fentanyl alone has enough potency to kill nearly 2 million people.
"I’ve been here for 11 years. Nothing like that every happened before," another neighbor said.
Five people were taken into custody and are facing charges ranging from conspiracy and possession of heroin and fentanyl to resisting arrest.
Three of the suspects – Braulio Mata, 31, Jose Garcia, 44, and Yarly Mendoza-Delorbe, 20 – lived in the house.
Ramon Alfe, 47, and Dionell Hernandez, 32, were also arrested. Alfe is facing a charge of possession and Hernandez is facing a charge of possession and resisting arrest, The Journal News reports.
Neighbors said they didn’t know the suspects well. They said they began renting the house a few months ago.
One resident said they did notice a lot of cars coming and going, but they never suspected a large drug mill was operating on their street.
Authorities said a quick and efficient investigation led to the arrests.
