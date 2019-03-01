$165,000 worth of CBD oil seized in traffic stop on I-70

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH (WOIO) - Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers have filed felony drug charges against two Rhode Island men after a routine traffic stop in Muskingum County turned up 7,040 liquid ounces of CBD oil.
Troopers stopped a 2017 U-Haul truck with Arizona registration for a marked lanes violation on I-70 just after noon on Feb. 25.
According to OSHP, “criminal indicators” were observed during the stop and a drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle. A probable cause search revealed the contraband, worth approximately $165,000.
The driver, Joshua Sellers, 37, of Providence, R.I, and passenger, Richard Defedele, 37, of North Kingston, R.I., were charged with possession of a schedule 1 substance, a first-degree felony.
If convicted, each one of them could face up to 11 years in prison and up to a $20,000 fine.
