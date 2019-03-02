What’s new this year at the NGK Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals

CONCORD, NC (WBTV) - From zMAX Dragway: Adrenaline junkies converging on zMAX Dragway for the April 26-28 NGK Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals should prepare for two additional enhancements to an already-packed entertainment lineup.
As is its legacy, the Bellagio of drag strips has raised the bar further – adding an extraordinary East10Driftexhibition offering smoke-billowing drift shows and hair-raising ride-alongs to what’s expected to be one of the most memorable race weekends in the history of the world-class dragway. April’s 44,000-horsepower showcase of nitro-fueled drama will also introduce the Mountain Motor Pro Stock division to zMAX Dragway, as the stars of one of drag racing’s most spectacular divisions prepares to tackle America’s Home for Racing for the first time.
“Like every other national attraction, zMAX Dragway is constantly evolving and expanding its lineup of entertainment,” said Greg Walter, the executive vice president and general manager of Charlotte Motor Speedway. “We’re just like our fans: we want to see new, loud, exciting and awe-inspiring experiences at the drag strip. We believe that giving fans the chance to shred rubber in an East10Drift ride-along and experience the raw power of Mountain Motor Pro Stock will exceed those expectations. We’re going to be in for a real show!”
In addition to zMAX Dragway’s two newest attractions, fans in attendance will witness John Force, Antron Brown, Ron Capps, Brittany Force and the world’s best Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock, Pro Stock Motorcycle and Pro Mod racers as they rocket four-wide down zMAX Dragway in the world’s first four-wide event of the season.
Fans can also enjoy unprecedented access to their favorite drivers, cars and teams as well as hours of fun in the sprawling midway.
TICKETS:Weekend passes to the NGK Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals include tickets to Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s events as well as a parking pass and access to the pit areas. Passes start at just $99 with single-day tickets and camping packages also available. Visit www.charlottemotorspeedway.com/tickets or call 800-455-FANS (3267) for more details.
