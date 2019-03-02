Warm, mostly dry Saturday expected before rain kicks off the week

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Of the two weekend days, today will be the pick! Get outside today while rain chances are very low. Highs will be in the mid 60s today. We will even enjoy some sun. Sunday will be a different story. Rain will move into the mountains by midday. The it will continue to spread east through the afternoon. The rain could be heavy at times and last into the evening. Highs will be in the low 60s.