Warm, mostly dry Saturday expected before rain kicks off the week

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Of the two weekend days, today will be the pick! Get outside today while rain chances are very low. Highs will be in the mid 60s today. We will even enjoy some sun. Sunday will be a different story. Rain will move into the mountains by midday. The it will continue to spread east through the afternoon. The rain could be heavy at times and last into the evening. Highs will be in the low 60s.
Then we get a break from the rain. The trade-off will be with the temperatures. It will feel more like winter than we are used to. Good-bye 60s. Hello 40s… for highs. We will ease into the temperature drop on Monday, with highs in the mid 50s. Tuesday and Wednesday we will stay in the 40s all day. We start to climb back to the 50s for the second part of the week.
Have a great Saturday!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.