Silling Architects awarded design for Cabarrus courthouse expansion

CABARRUS COUNTY, NC - An architectural firm with decades of judicial building construction experience will lead the way for the Cabarrus County Courthouse expansion project.
County Commissioners unanimously awarded the expansion design contract to Silling Architects, which has completed similar projects in numerous states, including West Virginia, Ohio and Virginia.
Company officials from Silling were part of a group that presented massing renderings to commissioners in early February. The images detailed the general footprint, size, shape and form of the project.
Construction on the 250,000-square-foot expansion is expected to begin in 2020 and last between 24 and 28 months.
The existing courthouse facing Union Street will continue operation during construction, and crews will renovate that portion following the expansion.
The expansion will update the nearly 45-year-old building and help alleviate demand for courthouse activities. According to the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC), court activity has increased 131 percent over the last three decades. Court filings in 1986/87 totaled 27,506. In 2016/17, filings reached 63,567.
The project includes a proposal to relocate the courthouse entrance to Means Avenue, creating access from Church and Union streets. The change will also create a public space between the Cabarrus County Historic Courthouse (65 Union St. S) and the historic bank building (51 Union St. S), along with a pedestrian thoroughfare along Means Avenue between Church and Union Streets.
Concord City Council will conduct a public hearing to consider the proposed changes to Means Avenue.
In the future, residents will have a chance to provide feedback on the exterior aesthetic of the expansion. County officials will continue providing updates through meetings and online communication channels. Visit the website at www.cabarruscounty.us and follow Cabarrus County at facebook.com/cabarruscounty and on Twitter @CabarrusCounty.
