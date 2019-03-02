Saturday stays mostly sunny before Sunday’s rain

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - What a way to start a weekend! Mostly sunny skies & temps near 60° today will give way to increasing clouds and lows in the 40s tonight. A few days ago, we issued a First Alert for Sunday afternoon/evening. It looks like everything is still right on track for heavy rain to overspread from west to east during the mid-late afternoon and evening hours.
While there could be a rumble of thunder south of I-85, it appears at this point that we won’t have enough instability to produce any severe weather. However, it’s going to be a close call for our South Carolina counties so we’ll continue to monitor that situation throughout the evening. Rain amounts could approach an inch in some areas.
Behind the front we're already cleared out by Monday morning. It will be another breezy start to the week with cooler air on the move. Temps Monday will be in the low 50s, but won't make it out of the 40s Tuesday & Wednesday with lows in the 20s. This is a bit below average for the first week of March, but at least it'll be dry!
Enjoy the rest of your weekend!
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.