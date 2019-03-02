Saturday brings break from rainy days

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - After sloppy weather returned again on Friday, with a solid inch of rain for many areas, we’ll get a nice break Saturday as sunshine will actually appear and high temperatures will remain in the mid 60s. Definitely take advantage of it because rain roars back into the region on Sunday, but not until later in the day. So early activities on Sunday should still be able to take place under dry conditions. Another inch or more of rain is a good bet.
The next headline will be next week. Not rain this time, but much colder air will pay us a visit again. Highs will stay in the 40s early next week with lows in the 20s. At least the pattern will be dry.
Enjoy your weekend and keep it safe!
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
