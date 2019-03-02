Saturday brings break from rainy days

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - After sloppy weather returned again on Friday, with a solid inch of rain for many areas, we’ll get a nice break Saturday as sunshine will actually appear and high temperatures will remain in the mid 60s. Definitely take advantage of it because rain roars back into the region on Sunday, but not until later in the day. So early activities on Sunday should still be able to take place under dry conditions. Another inch or more of rain is a good bet.