Rowan-Cabarrus names new Vice-President for Student Success

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - From RCCC: Rowan-Cabarrus Community College is proud to name the new vice president for student success, Natasha Lipscomb.
After Dr. Janet Spriggs accepted the position of president of Forsyth Technical Community College, Rowan-Cabarrus began a national search for a new vice president for student success.
“While we knew our vision was on the right track because of the many accomplishments of our student success team, we wanted to be sure we had the right leader to continue the good work and take the student experience to the next level,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus. “I appreciate the work of the hiring committee. Natasha did a fabulous job throughout the interview process, and we are sure that she is the best person for this job.”
Lipscomb previously served as the executive director of student success for the College. She has risen through the ranks at Rowan-Cabarrus, beginning her career as a student life coordinator.
“We reviewed nearly one hundred and fifty qualified applications from across the United States and interviewed many candidates through a rigorous process,” said Ken Ingle, chief officer of information services, who led a hiring committee comprised of employees across the College. “We were incredibly impressed with Natasha and her leadership. Ultimately, she was the absolute best person for the role.”
Lipscomb has over 18 years of experience in education administration, including public K-12 and higher education.
“It is my distinct honor to lead the Division of Student Success. Having been a part of this team for the last 14 years, I know how passionate and amazing this group is. We are passionate and we think big! We think big, because we have an enormous responsibility to each other and to our students,” said Lipscomb.
“I know that we must continue to be innovative and challenge the status quo. Student success can only be achieved if everyone takes ownership,” Lipscomb added. “I believe that great things will continue to happen. They must, because our students are counting on us!”
Lipscomb holds a bachelor of science degree in psychology, several North Carolina teaching certifications and a master of management in public administration. She is a professional leadership trainer, coach and speaker through the John C. Maxwell certification program and enjoys adding value to the lives of individuals and teams.
“The shared vision created by our team calls us to action every day. We are meeting students where they are; empowering them to see what their futures can be; and helping them achieve their goals for a better tomorrow,” said Lipscomb.
Lipscomb is a values-based leader, giving her time and talent to several community boards over the years, including the Chamber of Commerce, the State Employees’ Credit Union, and the state-wide Student Leadership Development Program at William Peace University.
“We are thrilled that Natasha will be able to dive right into the important work of her new role,” Spalding said. “She has an incredible base of institutional knowledge, leadership experience and skills that she will use to literally hit the ground running.”
Lipscomb is a 2015 recipient of the Women Embracing Excellence (WEE) Award. She was also a candidate in the 2016 election for the Kannapolis City Schools Board of Education where she helped contribute to the largest minority voter turnout in the history of her community. Natasha is a member of The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. (1996) and is a Licensed Minister at Bethel Temple Faith Church in Concord, N.C.
Lipscomb is married to Barry Lipscomb, a native of Kannapolis, N.C., counselor at A.L. Brown High School, and veteran of the Army National Guard in his 21st year of service. With the rank of Sergeant First Class, he is currently serving as an Officer Candidate Instructor at Ft. Bragg. They have two children, Aria, a graduate of UNC-Wilmington and news reporter at News 14 in Evansville, Ind., and Jaren, a scholar/athlete at A.L. Brown High School in his junior year.
For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, please visit www.rccc.edu or call 704-216-RCCC (7222). The College is currently accepting applications for eight-week classes beginning in March, as well as summer and fall courses.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.