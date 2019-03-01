Report: Parents charged after child tests positive for cocaine, methamphetamine

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Two Conway parents were arrested Thursday after their 4-year-old son allegedly tested positive for cocaine and methamphetamine.
Timothy Allen King, 40, and Courtney Amber Walker-King, 28, have both been charged with unlawful neglect of a child.
On Feb. 20, a Department of Social Services employee informed police the child tested positive for narcotics, according to a Conway Police Department report. The employee also provided test results which showed both suspects tested positive for methamphetamine, police say.
According to the report, both parents turned themselves in after a warrant was issued for their arrest.
Each suspect received a $10,000 bond and were released from custody about seven hours after their arrest, according to online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.