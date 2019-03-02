‘My son is not a number’, mother of homicide victim reacts to violent start to 2019

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The mother of a young man that was murdered in January of 2019 is asking the public for help in solving his case after police released numbers Thursday showing Charlotte’s high number of homicides.
“My son is not a number,” said Charissma Moore, the mother of Christopher Moore. Moore was shot in killed in January.
The city of Charlotte is on pace for 154 homicides in 2019, according to new numbers released by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
Through 59 days of the new year, Charlotte detectives have investigated 25 homicides. For comparison, six homicides were investigated during the same time frame last year.
Of those 25 homicides, 17 have been cleared by police. One of the eight that have not, is the case of Christopher Moore.
Police say Moore was found shot to death in a parking lot along Lawyers Road in Charlotte on Jan. 25 of this year.
“I spoke with Christopher an hour before the incident,” said Charissma Moore, the victim’s mother. “You see it on TV hundreds of times and you hurt for the families.”
Moore says her son was 22-years-old and was planning on moving back in with her in South Carolina the day after he got shot.
“You would never want your mother to go through as much pain as I am feeling,” said Moore. “He knew that I loved him, and I was there for him.”
Moore is sharing the story of her son in hopes that anyone who knows anything about what happened to contact police.
