Man stabbed near TGI Fridays in University City area

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A man was stabbed near a TGI Fridays restaurant in the University City area Saturday afternoon.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on West W.T. Harris Boulevard.
Police say the stabbing happened after an altercation between two people who knew each other.
The man who was stabbed was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
This remains an active investigation as CMPD continues to look into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
No further information was released.
