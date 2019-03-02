Man killed in Mount Holly officer-involved shooting after starting fire in home, fleeing with sword

MOUNT HOLLY, NC (WBTV) - A man died Saturday morning after an officer-involved shooting that took place in a residential neighborhood in Mount Holly.
The shooting occurred in the Dutchman Meadows community and involved a male suspect.
Officials first responded to a domestic disturbance call at the scene and, upon arriving, a man inside the home set a second story bedroom on fire. The individual proceeded to jump out of a window of the home. Upon noticing that the man was carrying a sword and running away from the house, officers opened fire and struck him.
No further injuries were reported at the scene of the crime.
This remains an active investigation and no further information has been released at this time.
