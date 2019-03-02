Man killed in Mount Holly following officer-involved shooting

Man killed in Mount Holly following officer-involved shooting
Mount Holly officer-involved shooting scene
March 2, 2019 at 10:07 AM EST - Updated March 2 at 11:38 AM

MOUNT HOLLY, NC (WBTV) - An individual has died after an officer-involved shooting that took place in Mount Holly early Saturday morning.

The shooting occurred in the Dutchman Meadows neighborhood and involved a male suspect. No other injuries were reported at the scene.

Gaston County firefighters had previously arrived in the area after receiving reports of a house fire and neighbors stated that a man holding a sword had jumped out of a window of the residence.

This remains an active investigation and no further information has been released at this time.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.