Leadership Cabarrus presents 5K to bring awareness to human trafficking in area

CABARRUS COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Did you know North Carolina is one of the top 10 states for human trafficking and Charlotte is the #1 area in NC?
Leadership Cabarrus, a program of the Cabarrus Regional Chamber of Commerce, is presenting the Together Against Trafficking 5K Walk/Run on Saturday, March 30 at 9:30 a.m. at Frank Liske Park.
The Leadership Cabarrus class has come up with some creative ways to provide our area with a better idea of what human trafficking is and is not and how to spot the signs.
Registration for the 5K is $20 (will increase to $25 after March 8) and proceeds will benefit Present Age Ministries, a nonprofit committed to combating the sexual abuse, exploitation and trafficking of teen girls.
You can find out more information at https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/Harrisburg/TogetherAgainstTrafficking5kWalkRun.
