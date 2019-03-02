Church sex abuse survivor speaks out as pastor acknowledges church’s past mistakes

“In 1997, a few years after the abuse took place, the mother of one of the victims told a Christ Covenant staff member what had happened. This staff member who has not been with our church for many years took the situation seriously and intervened in meaningful ways. He did not, however, report the allegations to criminal authorities. That was a serious mistake. We do not excuse it,” DeYoung told the church’s member, according to a recording of the address obtained by WBTV.