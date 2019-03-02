Chcekers strike down Devils for third straight win

The Checkers have won three in a row and five of their last six … Gauthier has three goals in his last two games and five in his last six … Carrick has four points (1g, 3a) in his last four games following a seven-game drought … Alex Nedeljkovic improved to 27-6-4 on the season. He has at least six more wins than any other AHL goalie … Josiah Didier picked up an assist to give him five points (1g, 4a) over an active four-game point streak … Including two tonight, the Checkers have given up seven shorthanded goals this season, which is the 10th most in the league … The Checkers are now 26-0-0 when leading after two periods … The Checkers improved 2-1-0 in the season series with Binghamton that concludes tomorrow … Tomas Jurco had four shots on goal in his Checkers debut … Forwards Steven Lorentz and Zack Stortini, defenseman Derek Sheppard and goaltender Callum Booth were healthy extras.