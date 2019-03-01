Speak with lawyer for free through program focused on justice gap

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A program designed to address the justice gap provides free access to an attorney for members of the public for 4All Statewide Service Day.
Callers can speak to a North Carolina licensed lawyer through the public service program North Carolina Bar Foundation. The one day event begins on March 1 at 7 a.m. and ends at 7 p.m.
This is the 12th year for the Annual 4All Statewide Service Day whose name is a play on the Pledge of Allegiance, “one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
Last year, over 500 attorneys volunteered and answered 9,000 calls from across the state. Attorneys are set up at six call centers statewide in Asheville, Charlotte, Greensboro, Greenville, Raleigh and Wilmington.
Attorneys will provide legal information to help callers figure out the next step in accessing legal assistance about benefits, criminal & traffic, employment, family law/child issues, housing, corporations, consumer/bankruptcy, education, estate planning, foreclosure, personal injury and medical.
If a caller needs more significant legal assistance, they should contact the NC Bar Association Lawyer Referral Service where you can make a 30 minute appointment to speak with an attorney for a small fee. The Lawyer Referral Service may be reached at 1-800-662-7660.
