Six month long investigation leads to man’s arrest in Cabarrus County

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A man has been charged with multiple counts of breaking and entering in Cabarrus County.
Concord police led a six month long investigation into a series of break-ins at two local Breakfast Time restaurants on Copperfield Boulevard and Cabarrus Avenue West.
Vernon Jerome Thompson was identified as a suspect after the results from forensic testing of evidence collected at the scene. Police say Thompson was arrested Thursday after a traffic stop by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Department.
Thompson was charged with nine counts of felony breaking and entering and four counts of larceny after breaking and entering. He is in the Cabarrus County Jail under a $50,000.
Anyone with information is asked to call Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000.
