Silver Alert issued for 42-year-old man missing in Matthews

MATTHEWS, NC (WBTV) - A Silver Alert was issued for a 42-year-old man who was reported missing in Matthews Thursday night.
According to the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons, citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Matthew Jeffrey Lester, 42, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
Lester is described as a white man with with short blonde hair and brown eyes. He stands about 6′5″ and weighs 200 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a green pull over, blue jeans, and a blue hat.
Lester was last seen on Taconic Place in Matthews and officials say he is possibly headed to the South Park area.
Officials gave a vehicle description of a a blue 2013 Ford Econoline with NC license plate number PKJ-2943.
Anyone with information about Matthew Jeffrey Lester should call the Matthews Police Department at 704-847-5555.
