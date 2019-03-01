Shabazz Scores 2,000th Career Point in Men’s Basketball 81-75 Loss to ULM

The Warhawks (15-12, 8-7 SBC) used an early 7-0 spurt to jump out to a 12-2 lead. ULM pushed its edge to 28-12 later in the half, but the Black and Gold countered with nine straight points to cut its deficit to 28-21. From there, Shabazz scored the final 12 points for the Mountaineers (9-19, 4-11 SBC) to cut the Warhawk lead to 37-33 at the break.