Police investigating after victim arrives at hospital with gunshot wound

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A male victim showed up to a hospital with a gunshot wound early Friday morning.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers say he showed up at Presbyterian Hospital and told officials the shooting happened on West Boulevard near Donald Ross Road.
Hospital staff called 911 shortly at 1 a.m. however police say they were unable to locate a crime scene.
Police say they are unsure when the shooting took place, but detectives are investigating the incident.
