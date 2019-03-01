Police investigating after victim arrives at hospital with gunshot wound

Two males were reportedly shot at while inside a parked vehicle (Source: Live 5 News)
By WBTV Web Staff | March 1, 2019 at 5:48 AM EST - Updated March 1 at 5:48 AM

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A male victim showed up to a hospital with a gunshot wound early Friday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers say he showed up at Presbyterian Hospital and told officials the shooting happened on West Boulevard near Donald Ross Road.

Hospital staff called 911 shortly at 1 a.m. however police say they were unable to locate a crime scene.

Police say they are unsure when the shooting took place, but detectives are investigating the incident.

