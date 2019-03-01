Portion of I-485 closed in Matthews after fatal crash

MATTHEWS, NC (WBTV) - Ramps from Independence Boulevard to I-485 were closed after a person was killed in a crash near Matthews Thursday evening.
The wreck happened around 7:45 p.m. on the outer loop of I-485 near Hwy 74 - Independence Blvd - which is Exit 51. Matthews Police said the ramps from Independence to I-485 were closed and would remain closed for several hours.
There is no word on what may have led to the crash and no names have been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
