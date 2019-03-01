New CBD businesses, delivery system launch amid new regulations

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Brand new CBD shop co-owner Matt Houser of “Lifted” has been busy with his attorney.
“He’s read the letter, we read the letter,” he says.
That letter is from the state, and has gone out to most CBD-related companies in North Carolina. Earlier this month, the state banned any CBD products with health claims, dietary supplements like vitamins, and CBD in food.
“It is all new to everybody,” Houser says.
Houser’s shop pulled these banned products from the shelves.
He says there’s been a lot of hearsay in the community.
“It’s keeping up on what the actual facts is, kind of what we’re having a hard time to decipher,” he says.
His attorney says there’s some edible items that fit through a loop-hole – they use the right kind of CBD to stay in play.
It’s the same story for other brand-new business owner Jordan Hall of Hemp Hop CBD Delivery.
“Postmates and Uber becoming are very popular, so we just wanted to explore into that territory,” he says.
Hall says his dad had seizures. CBD helped.
“[We want to] help people like my father that can’t necessarily go to the store or want to go to the store,” he says.
He says his lawyer’s been busy, too.
“As far as our labelling, our packaging, all that’s approved through him first,” he says.
And that will likely continue, as these entrepreneurs sort through not only new business, but new rules.
“Safety and regulations versus profit margin, at the end of the day, we will take those losses,” Houser says.
Some of these business owners say there are still some specifics to work out, like what do they do with the leftover product they can’t sell. They’re working with the manufacturers to send the product back.
The state says 350 of the letters have gone out, so far.
