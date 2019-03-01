Man wanted for cutting off monitoring device in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A man is wanted by police for cutting off his electronic monitoring device in Charlotte Thursday.
According to CMPD, 25-year-old Chet Mcbeath is wanted for interfering with an electronic monitoring device.
Mcbeath was court ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device as a condition of his pre-trial release.
On Thursday, police say Mcbeath tampered with his electronic monitor and was last known to be in the area of Wallace Road in Charlotte.
Mcbeath is described as standing 5′10 and weighing 160 pounds.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Chet Mcbeath, should immediately contact the Electronic Monitoring Unit at 704-432-8888, option #3 or call 911.
