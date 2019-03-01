Man rushed to hospital following shooting in Salisbury

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are investigating a shooting that reportedly happened on Thursday afternoon.
Investigators say the victim told them that he was shot at an undetermined location on Statesville Boulevard. It happened at around 5 pm, according to police.
The man was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.
Police are investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333.
