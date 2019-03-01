Lenoir-Rhyne Football Announces Schedule for Historic 100th Season

After hosting St. Augustine's, LR will travel to Virginia Union before taking on Newberry at home in the South Atlantic Conference opener. In league play, the Bears will also host Carson-Newman (Oct. 19) and Wingate (Nov. 2). In 2018, Lenoir-Rhyne handed their rivals a pair of one-possession losses. The Bears went into Wingate and came away with a 31-24 regular season victory on Sept. 22 and then broke the hearts of the Bulldogs in the Second Round of the NCAA Playoffs with a 21-17 victory. In that game, Cronic called a double reverse flea flicker with less than a minute to play which ended in a 32-yard touchdown pass to Riley McGee for the win.