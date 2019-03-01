JCSU Falls to Virginia Union in CIAA Tournament

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Johnson C. Smith faced off against Virginia Union in the CIAA Tournament Quarterfinals Thursday night.
JCSU trailed Virginia Union by 14 points at halftime, but opened up the second half on a 13-2 run that cut the lead to 3. After the Panthers pushed their lead back to double digits, the Golden Bulls went on a 12-7 effort to tie the game at 66 with 3:57 left on the clock. However, the Panthers would pull away and finish the game with an 11-5 run to earn a 79-71 win over JCSU and make their way into the semi-finals.
The Golden Bull’s Roddric Ross scored a season-high 39 points in tonight’s contest with 26 of those coming in the second half. Cayse Minor contributed 14 points.
Johnson C. Smith concludes their season with a 10-18 record.
