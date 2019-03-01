JCSU Falls to Virginia Union in CIAA Tournament

JCSU trailed Virginia Union by 14 points at halftime, but opened up the second half on a 13-2 run that cut the lead to 3. After the Panthers pushed their lead back to double digits, the Golden Bulls went on a 12-7 effort to tie the game at 66 with 3:57 left on the clock. However, the Panthers would pull away and finish the game with an 11-5 run to earn a 79-71 win over JCSU and make their way into the semi-finals.