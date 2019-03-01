Indian Trail mother says vase, flowers, Jesus statue were stolen from son’s gravesite

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Indian Trail resident Nancy Beck has turned to the police for assistance after several items disappeared from her son’s gravesite in Sunset Memory Gardens and Mausoleum off Lawyers Road in Mint Hill.
It’s been less than a year since her 28-year-old son, Joshua Beck, passed away unexpectedly. Beck said her son was a kind-hearted man and was a loving husband, father, son, and brother.
“It’s been really hard,” said Beck. “There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think of him.”
The grieving mother said she wanted to decorate Josh’s gravesite for Valentine’s Day. She said that on Feb. 13 she left flowers, a vase, a large balloon and a Jesus statue that lights up. When she returned to the gravesite on Feb. 19 to visit for his birthday, all of the items were gone.
“I was hoping that maintenance got them, but something in my heart told me that they didn’t,” said Beck.
A manager at Sunset Memory Gardens and Mausoleum confirmed to WBTV that no employees from the cemetery had touched Beck’s items. They said it had been years since they had dealt with any theft issues. Beck decided to file a police report regarding her items.
“It is unbelievable. It hurt too. It was very hurtful,” said Beck about the missing keepsakes.
Not only did the items hold sentimental value, they were also expensive.
“The vase is over $300. The flowers I got them specially made for him for the occasion and the Jesus was over $40,” explained Beck.
The mother said she is not hopeful that she’ll find out what happened to the items. She’d like for them to be returned to their rightful grave.
“There’s no security. There’s no cameras. There’ll be no questions asked. Just please return it,” said Beck.
Beck thinks the items were taken between Feb. 16 and Feb. 19. If you have any information about the missing valuables, please contact the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
