Graffiti found at Ardrey Kell HS being taken ‘very seriously’ by CMS officials

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - CMS officials are taking graffiti found at Ardrey Kell High School “very seriously” after students raised concerns about their safety at school Friday.
Ardrey Kell High School principal, David Switzer, called parents to inform them about the situation at the school involving graffiti found on campus.
“We are taking this graffiti very seriously and have added additional precautions to ensure that school runs safely and smoothly each day,” said Switzer.
Switzer asked parents to take the time to talk with their students to see if they have any additional information about the graffiti. Specifics about the graffiti found at the school was not reported by Charlotte-Mecklenburg school officials.
CMS officials are asking parents to call or email the district to assist in the investigation if they have any information.
“We are working with CMS Police and CMPD to investigate who may be involved and have implemented safety protocols and other measures to support the safety of our students and staff.”
School will proceed as normal Friday as this investigation continues.
