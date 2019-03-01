First Alert remains in effect as rain continues through Friday night

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A First Alert remains in effect through this evening with rain, heavy at times, continuing right through the afternoon rush. If you’ve got Friday night dinner plans you’ll want to be prepared for the rain to stick around through about midnight before tapering off throughout the overnight hours.
From there, tomorrow does still appear dry, with morning clouds breaking for afternoon sun and temps recovering to the 60s. It’s the pick of the weekend for sure.
A new, bigger system moves in for the back half of the weekend, returning another large area of rain to the Carolinas during the second half of the day Sunday into Sunday night.
Behind that, we dry out for early next week, but here comes the cold. It looks like March will start out on a chilly note with below-average temperatures, meaning highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s for a few days next week. Have a great weekend!
