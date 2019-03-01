First Alert afternoon and evening: heavier, spotty batch of rain

From there, Saturday does still appear dry with clouds breaking for at least a little sunshine, before a new, bigger system moves in for the back end of the of the weekend. High temperatures will be in the 60s both days of the weekend. If you’re trying to make outdoor plans this weekend, Saturday will definitely be the better day of the weekend, even though the ground will be soggy. Sunday may start rain-free, but it won’t end that way, as another large area of rain will move into the Carolinas during the second half of the day Sunday and continue into Sunday night. Rain could be heavy at times late Sunday with even a few thunder rumbles in southern sections.