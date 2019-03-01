First Alert afternoon and evening: heavier, spotty batch of rain

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A First Alert is in effect for the afternoon and evening hours, as yet another round of rain will move our way and impact the commute home and evening plans you may have. In the meantime, clouds will hang tough today with spotty rain until the heavier batch arrives this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 60s for the Charlotte region, though chilly 50s will dominate north of town.
From there, Saturday does still appear dry with clouds breaking for at least a little sunshine, before a new, bigger system moves in for the back end of the of the weekend. High temperatures will be in the 60s both days of the weekend. If you’re trying to make outdoor plans this weekend, Saturday will definitely be the better day of the weekend, even though the ground will be soggy. Sunday may start rain-free, but it won’t end that way, as another large area of rain will move into the Carolinas during the second half of the day Sunday and continue into Sunday night. Rain could be heavy at times late Sunday with even a few thunder rumbles in southern sections.
Behind Sunday’s wet weather, we dry out for early next week, but here comes the cold. It looks like March will start out on a chilly note with below-average temperatures, meaning highs mainly in the 40s and lows in the 20s for a few days next week. In like a lion, as they say, but at least next week looks mainly dry.
Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!
Meteorologist Al Conklin
