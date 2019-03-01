Devin Funchess reveals he’s free agent on social media

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Devin Funchess revealed he is a free agent through a video on Twitter Thursday night.
In a Cameo video posted to Twitter around 11:52 p.m., Funchess refers to himself as a "Former Carolina Panther and now a free agent looking for a new team."
Funchess, a wide receiver with the Panthers, is from Michigan. He recently played in his fourth season with the Panthers.
Funchess was on the final season of his rookie deal, and the market for his position was inflated by free agency last spring, the Observer reported in July.
After Carolina traded Kelvin Benjamin to Buffalo last October, Funchess moved into the “X,” or “No. 1”, position and thrived.
Jourdan Rodrigue with our partners at the Charlotte Observer, clarified that Funchess will become a free agent at the start of the leauge year.
"...I'm told Panthers did not even begin contract extension talks with his camp at any point, which made it clear the direction they're going with younger players, including 1st round pick DJ Moore," Rodrigue said.
