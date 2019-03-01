Cabarrus County Public Library System hosting open dialogue

CABARRUS COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Cabarrus County will host several community input meetings to set direction for the Library System’s strategic planning process.
Residents, businesses and organizations are asked to provide input through the sessions.
Cabarrus is using the strategic planning process to define what our community wants and needs in their library over the next five to 10 years.
Two meetings have already been held, including one in Kannapolis on February 25, and at the Western Cabarrus Fire Station on February 26.
The remaining public forum schedule is as follows:
● Mt. Pleasant Branch (8556 Cook St): Monday, March 11 at 6:30 p.m.
● Concord Branch (27 Union St N): Tuesday, March 12 at 6:30 p.m.
● Harrisburg Branch (201 Sims Parkway): Wednesday, March 13 at 6:30 p.m.
Library Director Emery Ortiz says the plan will rely heavily on community input. The sessions are the second phase of the research process, which began with a public survey in the fall of 2018. She invites newcomers in particular.
“We’d like to see people new to the area,” said Ortiz. “We want to learn about innovative programs and services that we can replicate here. We want to hear from people who don’t use the library. Tell us how we can reach you and what needs we can meet.”
The library system received funding for the strategic planning process through one of 48 competitive Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) grants awarded to North Carolina libraries this fiscal year. Nationally, libraries received $4.6 million from this year’s federal allotment.
The LSTA grant program, administered by the State Library of North Carolina, funds library projects across the state that advance excellence and promote equity by strengthening capacity, expanding access, and community engagement in North Carolina’s libraries.
For more information, follow the Cabarrus County Public Library System on Facebook (@cabarruscountylibrary), call 704-920-2050 or email library@cabarruscounty.us.
