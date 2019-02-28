Two charged with breaking into Iredell County church

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Two people have been arrested in connection to a church break-in over the weekend in Iredell County.
The 911 caller told police when they arrived on the scene as he was unlocking and entering Bright Light Baptist Church on Trinity Road, he heard running in the hallway near the pastor’s office, according to a release from Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
The caller says he saw two males running away from the church through the cemetery and was able to provide police with a description, officials say.
Police set up a perimeter and searched the area for the burglars.
Moments later, officials say, two people matching the description were located on Midway Road a short distance from the church. Deputies asked the two young men for identification and determined one of the suspects was 12 years old. The other suspect was identified as Jonathan Whitney Ridgeway, 19.
Officials say Ridgeway attempted to get away from the deputies and was arrested. Both suspects were searched and items stolen from the church were located.
Ridgeway was charged with felony breaking and entering a place of worship, felony larceny after breaking and entering, misdemeanor resisting a public officer and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The 12 year old will be charged through juvenile services.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.