Three Rivers Land Trust receives $20,000 grant for Alcoa land purchase

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - From Three Rivers land Trust: The Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust has announced a recent donation from Cube Hydro Carolinas for $20,000 that will go toward the “Save the Yadkin” campaign.
The “Save the Yadkin” campaign is an effort led by Three Rivers Land Trust to conserve over 4,700 acres and 76 miles of shoreline on the Yadkin River. These funds will be used to purchase Phase I, which includes over 2,300 acres along Yadkin and South Yadkin Rivers, upstream from High Rock Lake. Over $5.7 million has been raised, leaving another $2.0 million needed to purchase Phase I.
Three Rivers Land Trust and its partner, North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC), are continuing to raise funds for the permanent conservation of these lands. The public has had access to these lands for over 30 years for hiking, hunting, fishing, and paddling. Once conserved, NCWRC will own these lands and the public will have access to them in perpetuity.
The Land Trust and NCWRC are targeting the acquisition of these lands by September 2019 as originally contemplated by the Relicensing Settlement Agreement. If the Land Trust and NCWRC are successful in conserving these lands on the river, they will have two additional years to purchase Phase II of the Alcoa Lands, 2,400 acres on Tuckertown Reservoir.
“We are extremely grateful to our partners at Cube Hydro Carolinas for supporting the “Save the Yadkin” campaign and the permanent conservation of these important lands.” states Executive Director Travis Morehead.
“Cube Hydro Carolinas believes in sustainability, conservation and public access. Supporting this tremendous conservation effort led by Three Rivers Land Trust is a natural fit with our corporate values”, states Mark Gross, Vice President of Operations.
The acquisition of these lands connects conserved areas and wild places, provides access for the public, protects habitat, and helps to sustain the local outdoor recreation, tourism and forestry economies. Please consider making a donation as we work to “keep it wild, keep it public.’’
To contribute to this once in a lifetime conservation project, please contact the Land Trust today at 704-647-0302 or donate online at www.threeriverslandtrust.org/alcoa-lands-conservation/.
For more information about this project, or to learn how you can support Three Rivers Land Trust in our mission to conserve other special lands in the central Piedmont, visit our website at www.threeriverslandtrust.org or contact Crystal Cockman at crystal@threeriverslandtrust.org or by phone at 704-647-0302.
