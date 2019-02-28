'This voice sort of starts playing in your head, I’m a terrible mom, I’m unfit.’ Pineville mom on surviving postpartum depression and anxiety

Dan said he also received a lot of support from his colleagues at work – once he decided to open up to them. “When I told my boss what my wife was going through he was incredibly understanding,” he said. “It's not something that I've ever heard anybody talk about and it's mostly male environment that I work in so when people have a baby, the husband is out for a week than he's back at work as if nothing happened. When I was able to open up and share with my colleagues at work, a lot of support and a lot of assistance to say we're here to help you be the husband that you need to be so that you can be as productive and effective when you're here.”