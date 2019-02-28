Skunk tested positive for rabies, attacked by dog in Cornelius neighborhood

CORNELIUS, NC (WBTV) - A skunk that tested positive for rabies was attacked by a dog in a Cornelius neighborhood on Monday, police say.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Animal Care & Control (AC&C), the incident happened in the Peninsula Shores Drive area of Cornelius in Mecklenburg County.
The Mecklenburg County Health Department says a rabies alert notification will be sent to residents in the area Thursday night.
A skunk in the area tested positive for rabies. The skunk was attacked by a dog when it went into the yard where the dog lives.
Officials say the dog was up-to-date on its rabies vaccine and will be taken for a rabies vaccination booster within four days.
AC&C is reminding pet owners of the importance of keeping their pet’s rabies vaccination up to date.
North Carolina rabies law requires that all owned dogs, cats and ferrets must be vaccinated against rabies by four months of age.
AC&C also offers a free monthly clinic for Mecklenburg County residents to have their pets protected against rabies.
This clinic takes place the second Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the animal shelter at 8315 Byrum Drive in Charlotte. The clinic also provides $10 Microchips and free pet I.D. tags.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.