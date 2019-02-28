Salisbury man convicted of attempted second degree kidnapping for 2018 incident at drug store

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Following a three day jury trial, Clayton Garrett Byers of Salisbury was convicted this week in Rowan County Criminal Superior Court of felony attempted second degree kidnapping and felony larceny.
According to a press release from the Rowan County District Attorney’s office, prior to the beginning of the jury trial, Byers entered a guilty plea to related charges of felony fleeing to elude arrest and misdemeanor resisting a public officer.
Following the jury’s verdict, Judge Anna Mills Wagoner sentenced him to a minimum of 25 months to a maximum of 39 months in prison, along with a consecutive sentence of a minimum of 11 months to a maximum of 23 months in prison.
On August 14, 2018, the victim reported that she was getting into her vehicle at Walgreens located on East Innes Street, when a man, later identified as Byers, was inside her vehicle holding a metal bar. Byers said to go and the victim yelled at Byers to get out of her vehicle.
Detectives with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, who were also at Walgreens, overheard the victim. Byers then jumped into the driver’s seat of the victim’s vehicle, struck a post in the parking lot, and drove off. The detectives, along with officers with the Salisbury Police Department, pursued Byers who was speeding and driving recklessly. He was later located at a home on Fair Bluff Avenue.
Byers had previously been convicted of driving while impaired, assault on a female, larceny, among other convictions.
Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook stated that she appreciated the work of Assistant District Attorney Barrett Poppler in the trial of the case, along with the investigation conducted by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office and the Salisbury Police Department.
Cook stated that her office was able to hold Byers accountable for his criminal conduct due to the cooperation of the victim.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.