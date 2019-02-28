Rowan Economic Development officials ‘barnstorm’ Greenville and Atlanta

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - According to a press release, Rowan County Economic Development Commission president Rod Crider recently participated in a Marketing Mission to Greenville SC and Atlanta with the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance to foster continued relationships with members of the site consultant community.
These consultants work with industry and business clients looking for locations to establish a new facility or expand an existing company.
The small group meetings are excellent ways to exchange current market information and extol the virtues of North Carolina and Rowan County as a place to do business, according to EDC officials.
The contingent included Crider, Jamie Gilbert of Lancaster County, SC, and Alliance staffers Marvin Price and Sven Gerzer.
A big part of the visits was to inform the consultants on the recent merger between the Charlotte Regional Partnership and the Charlotte Chamber that formed the Alliance.
“The merger was met with enthusiastic support," Crider said. "They feel that the merger will provide efficiencies and eliminate confusing duplication of effort that will help them to better serve their clients looking at an investment in the Charlotte region.”
They visited with representatives from Global Location Strategies, Quest Solutions, Strategic Development Group, Next Move Group, LLC, Site Selection Group, Global Growth Advisors, JLL, ADP, Navigator Consulting, BFPC, LLC, and the German American Chamber of Commerce.
