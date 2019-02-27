Pollen season expected to be aggressive this year

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Pollen season is expected to be aggressive in 2019.
Experts say that is because the spring pollen count is already spiking.
The early pollen count increase is attributed to more rain and warmer temperatures that allow trees and plants to bloom early.
“When the rain stops and it starts to warm up even more...boy, the pollen is just going to explode,” Allergist Doctor Gailen Marshall said.
The good news is that, with early preparations, allergy symptoms can be maintained.
Marshall says if you take medications before getting sick, it is more effective.
