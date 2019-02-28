98 people have died from the flu in NC this flu season

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - North Carolina health officials say 21 people died from the flu in the state between February 17 and 23, raising the death toll for the season to 98.
That number is down from 212 flu deaths reported at this time last flu season.
SO far this year, about 64 of the victims were ages 65 or older, 24 were between the ages of 50 and 64, 9 were between 25 and 49, and one victim was between 5 and 17 years old.
Flu symptoms include:
- A 100oF or higher fever or feeling feverish (not everyone with the flu has a fever)
- A cough and/or sore throat
- A runny or stuffy nose
- Headaches and/or body aches
- Chills
- Fatigue
- Nausea, vomiting, and/or diarrhea (most common in children)
Officials say the latest report may not reflect the total number of flu deaths in the state because some cases go unreported or undiagnosed.
