Novant Health’s new program to screen earlier to reduce postpartum mood disorder

He says it’s about following up much sooner, particularly because when family and friends come to see the new baby, they aren’t typically asking about the mother. “They're coming to see the baby,” said Dr. Bland. ”They're not coming to see the mom for visits. [It’s] ‘how much baby weigh?’ Six weeks is a long time to be the first person to ask, ‘how are you doing? How are you adjusting?’ That's why shortening time up and follow up with this awareness – ‘hey, we're interested in you’ because that's who's taking care of this baby.”