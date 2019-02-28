New parking deck completed in downtown Concord

CONCORD, NC (WBTV) - Residents joined officials from Cabarrus County and the City of Concord to celebrate the completion of the Cabarrus County Parking Deck in downtown Concord on February 27.
The new five-story structure located at 81 Spring St. SW, is a collaborative project with the City of Concord.
“We will add 614 parking spots into the heartbeat of our community,” said Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners Chairman Steve Morris. “That’s 614 daily opportunities for visitors who conduct Concord’s official business, take in a cultural event at The Davis Theater or enjoy a meal at one of downtown’s many chef-driven restaurants.”
Of the 614 spots, 13 are handicapped accessible and located near the elevator access points on each floor. Eighty-two parking spots are reserved spaces. Visitors to downtown Concord can access the deck 24-hours a day from entrances on Spring Street and Corban Avenue. Jurors can use the new deck or Surface Lot #2 located on Church Street.
While there is no fee to use the deck initially, Cabarrus does plan to implement a fee schedule in the future.
The parking deck features various security measures for visitors. Stairwell lights will remain on 24 hours a day, while the parking areas feature motion operated LED lights. Blue light emergency phones located at both stairwells on each floor will call 911 when activated.
The project broke ground in January 2018 and took approximately 13 months to complete. Morris Berg Architects and project engineers Kimley-Horn completed the design and provided construction administration of the parking deck. Messer Construction Company built the deck. “At the end of the day, it’s our desire to make life a little bit easier for our residents and small business owners,” said Morris. “There’s a spot waiting for you in downtown Concord.”
The deck is scheduled to open to the public on Friday, March 1. The parking deck addresses parking demands for courthouse activities, and supports growth and visitors to the area.
For more information on the Cabarrus County Parking Deck, visit cabarruscounty.us.
