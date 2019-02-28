New numbers cast dark shadow: Charlotte on pace for 154 homicides in 2019

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The city of Charlotte is on pace for 154 homicides in 2019, according to new numbers released by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
Through 59 days of the new year, Charlotte detectives have investigated 25 homicides. For comparison, six homicides were investigated during the same time frame last year.
“This has to stop,” said CMPD Chief Kerr Putney in a tweet shortly after the numbers were released.
Of the 25 homicides in 2019, all but two of them involved guns. 16 of the homicide cases have been cleared by detectives.
“Sadly, most of the violent activity that we have experienced in our community has involved victims and suspects who are known acquaintances,” said Chief Putney. “It is challenging for law enforcement alone to predict and prevent this type of activity. Public safety requires a shared effort between police, community members and our partners.”
In 2017, more people were killed in Charlotte than any year since 1995.
There were 85 homicides in 2017, compared with 68 in 2016 according numbers CMPD shared with WBTV.
According to the Charlotte Observer, 2017 was the city’s seventh deadliest year. It was the first time so many lives have been lost since the crack cocaine epidemic of the early to mid 1990s, which largely accounted for Charlotte’s highest homicide rates since record-keeping began in earnest in the 1970s.
Putney says his police department has increased the number of Crime Reduction Unit officers assigned to specific areas that have experienced an increase in violence and implemented a process where Crime Analysts and Lieutenants review shooting incidents daily.
Nine homicides in 2019 involved an argument between known acquaintances according to CMPD. Two homicides were related to robberies and five others were drug related.
Domestic Violence Detectives continue to engage and educate the community about resources available to reduce victimization. Three homicides this year were domestic related.
“The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is committed to preventing and fighting violent crime,” said Putney.
