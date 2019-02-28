Neighbors want safer streets after school bus crashes into town home

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A school bus crashed into a town home in North Charlotte with more than a dozen kids on board. There’s still a lot of questions surrounding what caused Thursday morning’s crash.
The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. when students were on board and en route to Ranson Middle School. Thankfully, no one was seriously hurt.
A couple inside the town home that was hit also escaped unharmed. We’re still waiting to hear from police as to what caused the crash, but neighbors say the area has a big problem with speeding drivers and they want something done.
Witnesses say the sound of bus crashing through the three-story unit sounded just like a plane crash.
“Just think how tragic it could’ve been. It could’ve been real tragic,” said Jacob Blake, who lives in the neighborhood.
Police officers, firefighters and school officials surrounded the school bus for almost two hours before it was towed away. During that time, witnesses thought the situation was going to go from bad to worse.
“I said the bus is going to blow up, but it didn’t and they got the babies off,” said Blake.
Luckily, it was just material things inside of a guest bedroom and parts of the building that were ruined. The couple who lives inside the damaged unit are now flustered as they try to figure out what to do next. Officials have put a red tag on the wooden beams that now hold up the structure as they say it’s way too dangerous for them to live there now.
“Engineers will get involved Once the engineers have okay-ed the plan on the rebuild, we will be able to get all that taken care of and hopefully get the owners moved back in as soon as possible,” said Ben Rhodes, the General Manager of Community Association Management Services.
There are three other families who live in the building and they all have been given the green light to continue to stay there. Some didn’t feel comfortable and packed their bags anyway.
As we wait to see what comes from the investigation and who is at fault, people who live along Statesville road say speeding is an issue here.
“They’re going 60 and 70 miles an hour,” Blake continued.
There are a couple of speed markers in this neighborhood that police have put down before this accident happened, but until police determine the reason behind the accident we don’t know for sure if speed was a factor.
Lyft has confirmed that other driver involved in the crash was a driver for the ride-sharing company. A spokesperson issued this statement:
“We were made aware of the incident this morning, and are relieved to hear that all involved are safe. We have reached out to the Lyft driver to offer our support, and stand ready to assist in any law enforcement investigation.”
