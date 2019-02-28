Victims identified in triple shooting that left two dead in west Charlotte neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The names of two people killed in a triple shooting have been released. Police say Ibn Marshall and Anu’bius Smith were killed and a third victim was injured during a shooting in west Charlotte Wednesday night.
Shortly after 9 p.m. on Grandin Road, officers arrived on the scene and found a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound off of W. Morehead Street. Two other male victims were found inside of a vehicle two blocks away, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say. All three were taken to the hospital where two of the victims were pronounced dead.
An initial investigation revealed two of the victims remained inside of the vehicle during the shooting, while the third victim ran to a parking lot down the street for help, officials say. Police also say they found two guns and some marijuana on the scene that was later seized.
Police were searching the area for witnesses to the incident.
This remains an active investigation and no further information has been released at this time. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
