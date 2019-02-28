Man shot in leg during argument in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A man was shot in the leg during an argument in north Charlotte Wednesday evening, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. on Brookshire Boulevard in between Idaho Drive and I-85. Police said the victim got into an argument with two people when he was shot in the leg.
The victim then ran to a nearby home and called 911. Medic took him to a local hospital and he is expected to be OK.
There is no word on what may have led to the argument and no names have been released.
Officials say no arrests have been made.
Anyone with further details about the incident should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
